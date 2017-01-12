Richland driver reportedly speeding before head-on crash near Union Gap
A Bickleton couple were injured Sunday evening when a car driven by a Richland man crossed into oncoming traffic on Interstate 82 and hit their pickup. William S. Mains, 76, and his passenger, Helen T. Mains, 73, were taken to Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima after the 5:34 p.m. head-on crash, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
