Yakima officials look at North First Street for new homeless camp

The possible site of a new homeless encampment in Yakima has now shifted to North First Street, but questions remain regarding funding. A city council committee raised the possibility of the site - on land that once held a Tiger Mart convenience store and is not far from the Union Gospel Mission - at a Friday meeting.

