Yakima officials identify package thief
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office and the Yakima Police Department have identified a package thief seen in a surveillance video from Dec. 16. The person responsible for package thefts from the porch of a residence in the 5000 block of Boulder Way in Terrace Heights has been identified as Elizabeth Long, 37, of Yakima. Officials located her truck along with additional evidence of unreported package thefts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.
Add your comments below
Yakima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec 11
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
|Wa State Child Support Agents Claim Power at th...
|Aug '16
|They Own Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yakima Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC