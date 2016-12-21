Yakima officials identify package thief

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office and the Yakima Police Department have identified a package thief seen in a surveillance video from Dec. 16. The person responsible for package thefts from the porch of a residence in the 5000 block of Boulder Way in Terrace Heights has been identified as Elizabeth Long, 37, of Yakima. Officials located her truck along with additional evidence of unreported package thefts.

