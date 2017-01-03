Washington skier dies in avalanche so...

Washington skier dies in avalanche south of Mount Rainier

Wednesday Dec 28

Adam Roberts, 31, was killed in an avalanche south of Mount Rainier on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. A Washington man died in an avalanche while skiing in a remote area near the White Pass Ski Area south of Mount Rainier.

