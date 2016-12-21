Wallace, Blakley named to Pacific Northwest Section PGA Hall of Fame

Tumwater, WA Roger Wallace, PGA Director of Golf at Polson Bay Golf Course and Les Blakley, Community Relations Manager for the Kalispel Tribal Economic Authority have been honored as the 53rd and 54th members of the Pacific Northwest Section PGA Hall of Fame. Founded in 1981, the Pacific Northwest Section PGA Hall of Fame recognizes those individuals who have distinguished themselves among the professionals in the Pacific Northwest and contributed to the game of golf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.