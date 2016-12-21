Wallace, Blakley named to Pacific Northwest Section PGA Hall of Fame
Tumwater, WA Roger Wallace, PGA Director of Golf at Polson Bay Golf Course and Les Blakley, Community Relations Manager for the Kalispel Tribal Economic Authority have been honored as the 53rd and 54th members of the Pacific Northwest Section PGA Hall of Fame. Founded in 1981, the Pacific Northwest Section PGA Hall of Fame recognizes those individuals who have distinguished themselves among the professionals in the Pacific Northwest and contributed to the game of golf.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.
Add your comments below
Yakima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec 11
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
|Wa State Child Support Agents Claim Power at th...
|Aug '16
|They Own Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yakima Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC