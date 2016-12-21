Touting Obamacare: Law helped patient care, innovation, say Washington hospital leaders
With Republicans in Washington, D.C., pledging to repeal the Affordable Care Act, or key parts of it, and a plan to replace it uncertain, hospital leaders in Washington state are trying to preserve what they see as a crucial benefit of the law known as Obamacare . Hospital officials from Elma to Yakima say that by expanding Medicaid insurance to 600,000 lower-income Washingtonians, the Affordable Care Act has allowed them to help more patients and innovate with care that could prove a boon in the long run.
