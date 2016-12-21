Teen's arrest temporarily locks down school
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the 15-year-old East Valley High School student was arrested Friday and set to be booked into juvenile detention. East Valley School District superintendent John Schieche said a school lockdown was lifted after about 20 minutes once law enforcement officials spoke with the girl.
