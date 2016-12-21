Mom: Child Playing with Lighter Cause...

Mom: Child Playing with Lighter Caused Deadly WA Fire

Tuesday Dec 13

Dec. 13--YAKIMA, Wash. -- Police say a woman told them that her three-year-old son started the fire at the Mesa Apartment complex that left one person dead and two others injured.

