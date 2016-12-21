Journey and Asia Announce 2017 U.S. Tour Dates blog
Journey and Asia will hit the road together in 2017! The two bands will begin their tour March 15 in Yakima, WA and dates continue through April 4 in Dayton, OH. No word if the tour will be expanded past the first batch of 12 shows currently confirmed.
