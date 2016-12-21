Federal judge hears arguments in lawsuit on Pascoa s election system
The attorney for a Pasco woman suing the city over its election system congratulated city officials Wednesday on their recent progress, but said it's not enough to give Latino candidates an equal opportunity. Brendan V. Monahan, a Yakima lawyer representing Bertha Aranda Glatt, agrees that the Pasco City Council's creation of three Latino majority council districts with a 6-1 plan is a step in the right direction, he said.
