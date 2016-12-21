BRIEF: Man struck by truck at Selah fruit warehouse dies at hospital - Thu, 22 Dec 2016 PST
A 58-year-old Michigan man died at a hospital Thursday after being struck by a truck at a Zirkle Fruit warehouse. Randy Skaluba was walking across a parking lot at the warehouse about 9:50 a.m. when he stepped in front of a moving semi-truck, according to a news release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
