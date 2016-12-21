BRIEF: Man struck by truck at Selah f...

BRIEF: Man struck by truck at Selah fruit warehouse dies at hospital - Thu, 22 Dec 2016 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Spokesman-Review

A 58-year-old Michigan man died at a hospital Thursday after being struck by a truck at a Zirkle Fruit warehouse. Randy Skaluba was walking across a parking lot at the warehouse about 9:50 a.m. when he stepped in front of a moving semi-truck, according to a news release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yakima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nudes via email? (Nov '14) Dec 11 Judy Thach 2
So much negativity.. Oct '16 Mntnman 1
The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12) Oct '16 Tim Cook is my bitch 8
Seeking drugs (Nov '15) Oct '16 Abc 3
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night Sep '16 ProActiveNeighbor... 1
Wa State Child Support Agents Claim Power at th... Aug '16 They Own Power 1
See all Yakima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yakima Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Yakima County was issued at December 25 at 2:32PM PST

Yakima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yakima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Yakima, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,163 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,875

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC