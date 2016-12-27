Beer Release - Mosaic IPA from Aslan ...

Beer Release - Mosaic IPA from Aslan Brewing

Aslan Brewing of Bellingham just announced the release of its Mosaic IPA. The beer is available on tap at the brewery's taproom and should also be available on tap at various locations around the area soon.

