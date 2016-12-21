After 9 years, Times Square hotel murder case headed to jury
Almost a decade after a prostitute's battered body was found under a bed in a Times Square budget hotel, jurors are about to weigh a murder case that became a forum for debate over the validity of bite-mark evidence. Deliberations are set to start Wednesday in the case against Clarence Dean over an encounter between two people at New York's fringes: he a convicted sex offender new to town, she a onetime design student turned crack-using streetwalker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Yakima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec 11
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
|Wa State Child Support Agents Claim Power at th...
|Aug '16
|They Own Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yakima Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC