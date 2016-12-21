After 9 years, Times Square hotel murder case headed to jury

Almost a decade after a prostitute's battered body was found under a bed in a Times Square budget hotel, jurors are about to weigh a murder case that became a forum for debate over the validity of bite-mark evidence. Deliberations are set to start Wednesday in the case against Clarence Dean over an encounter between two people at New York's fringes: he a convicted sex offender new to town, she a onetime design student turned crack-using streetwalker.

