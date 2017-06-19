XPD sergeant graduates leadership school -
Xenia police Sergeant Jeff Osburn is one of 30 Ohio law enforcement officers who recently graduated from the Public Safety Leadership Academy held by The Ohio State University - John Glenn College of Public Affairs. The academy is an intensive and innovative 11-week course that is an investment in making Ohio safer by investing in police leaders at the state, county and local levels.
