XPD sergeant graduates leadership school

Xenia police Sergeant Jeff Osburn is one of 30 Ohio law enforcement officers who recently graduated from the Public Safety Leadership Academy held by The Ohio State University - John Glenn College of Public Affairs. The academy is an intensive and innovative 11-week course that is an investment in making Ohio safer by investing in police leaders at the state, county and local levels.

