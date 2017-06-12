Xenia obtaining land for muni cemetery

City Council June 8 authorized the acquisition of a pair of properties near East Third and Sims streets, one, the historic Gowdy Reformed Cemetery - belonging to the Xenia Memorial United Presbyterian Church - and the other a 2.017 acre parcel owned by a private citizen. Xenia will pay $12,000 for the vacant parcel and nothing for the Gowdy cemetery, according to City Manager Brent Merriman.

