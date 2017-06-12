Xenia obtaining land for muni cemetery -

Xenia obtaining land for muni cemetery -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

City Council June 8 authorized the acquisition of a pair of properties near East Third and Sims streets, one, the historic Gowdy Reformed Cemetery - belonging to the Xenia Memorial United Presbyterian Church - and the other a 2.017 acre parcel owned by a private citizen. Xenia will pay $12,000 for the vacant parcel and nothing for the Gowdy cemetery, according to City Manager Brent Merriman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Former swimming pool at Old River NCR park (Jul '10) 2 hr Bryan H 8
I hate gays 7 hr Ligh loafers Harry 4
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) 8 hr john parise 31,995
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr bill 20,937
single or married ? 13 hr miss u at work 3
who and where is skunk Wed MarkHammond 3
J Witt Short Arms... Wed MarkHammond 2
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pakistan
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,922 • Total comments across all topics: 281,804,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC