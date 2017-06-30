Xenia man reaches 100 donations -

As a young U.S. Navy sailor aboard a nuclear submarine during the Cold War, Xenia resident Rob Fisher once spent 72 straight days patrolling deep below the sea. He marked another milestone in a different journey dedicated to service when he made his 100th lifetime blood donation June 27 at the Dayton Community Blood Center.

