Village of Clifton highlighting history during Ohio Chaurauqua...

The Village of Clifton will become the home of live local music and historical-themed performances June 13-17 during the Ohio Chautauqua Festival. The festival celebrates history and education, allowing attendees to view live performances that highlight history and later give them the opportunity to interact with the character.

