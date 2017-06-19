Ride for veterans set -

Ride for veterans set -

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

The Second Annual Motorcycle Ride for the Veterans will take place Saturday, June 24 at Buckminn's D&D in Xenia. Bob Perry, who is organizing the event, said the event is aimed at benefiting the Dayton National Cemetery Honor Squad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
he is greg fugate,bates or billy woods around ?... 14 min 4real 1
Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s... 29 min Tantor 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) 14 hr Soulmate 76
I hate gays Sun Bisexual Bitch 5
Do any of the Dayton strippers... Sun Dig Bick 3
Who is Tyler isaac May 20 Original 1
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,981 • Total comments across all topics: 281,890,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC