Ride for veterans set -
The Second Annual Motorcycle Ride for the Veterans will take place Saturday, June 24 at Buckminn's D&D in Xenia. Bob Perry, who is organizing the event, said the event is aimed at benefiting the Dayton National Cemetery Honor Squad.
