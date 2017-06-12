Recycling plant celebrates 100 -
River Metals Recycling purchased the assets and business of Xenia Iron & Metal in July 2007, but the Xenia yard traces its roots back to 1917. Over the years, RMR teammates have grown the company by executing strategies that have led to RMR's success and reflect RMR's core values: safety, excellence, integrity, and respect.
