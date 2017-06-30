Randall retiring from street department -
The public service maintenance worker joined the City of Xenia in March 1999 and served in many capacities during his nearly two decades of work. He began his career in the parks department where he was responsible for the care and maintenance of Xenia's 13 city parks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armageddon Heaven!
|Sun
|One Womyn Riot
|2
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Darling girl
|100
|Dr Kardan
|Jun 30
|Chacha
|1
|Phil Donahue's Visit (May '08)
|Jun 27
|C Kersey
|6
|Adult movie theaters (Sep '12)
|Jun 26
|Tantor
|14
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|whos dealin drugs
|Jun 24
|get high
|1
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC