Randall retiring from street departme...

Randall retiring from street department -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

The public service maintenance worker joined the City of Xenia in March 1999 and served in many capacities during his nearly two decades of work. He began his career in the parks department where he was responsible for the care and maintenance of Xenia's 13 city parks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Armageddon Heaven! Sun One Womyn Riot 2
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) Sun Darling girl 100
Dr Kardan Jun 30 Chacha 1
News Phil Donahue's Visit (May '08) Jun 27 C Kersey 6
Adult movie theaters (Sep '12) Jun 26 Tantor 14
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
whos dealin drugs Jun 24 get high 1
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,969 • Total comments across all topics: 282,234,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC