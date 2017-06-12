Opioids posing threat to safety officials

Opioids posing threat to safety offic...

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

First responders in Greene County are being forced to ramp up safety precautions because of a white powder that's 10,000 times stronger than morphine and even more potent than fentanyl. Carfentanil, a synthetic opioid used as an elephant tranquilizer, is becoming a new killer not just for addicts, but for safety crews as well.

