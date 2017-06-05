Neighborhood night out set for June 13 -

The City of Xenia will hold a neighborhood night out 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at Cox Elementary School. Several organizations including the city, Xenia Community Schools, Greene Memorial Hospital, OhioMeansJobs-Greene County, and Central State University will send personnel, share information and answer questions about their organizations with Xenia residents.

