Meetings to be taped for public access - 5:18 pm updated:
Residents who are unable to make the 1 p.m. Greene County Board of Commissioners meeting every Thursday may soon be able to access a video recording online. Commissioners and County Administrator Brandon Huddleson discussed June 22 the possibility of regularly video taping meetings, but this isn't the first time the idea has been brought to light.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|22 min
|bull
|79
|he is greg fugate,bates or billy woods around ?...
|Thu
|4real
|2
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Prince
|31,998
|Cute Mexicans in Xenia?
|Thu
|Hey
|1
|I hate gays
|Jun 21
|Duhh
|6
|Man who died after breaking out police car wind... (Jul '11)
|Jun 20
|willbeatyoazzinpe...
|12
|Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s...
|Jun 20
|Tantor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC