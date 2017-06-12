Jeffersonville mayor sees airport as ...

Jeffersonville mayor sees airport as opportunity -

Thursday Jun 8

It's a village that intersects at State Route 41 and 729 in Fayette County, but Jeffersonville is also known for being at the intersection of Interstate 71 and U.S. Route 35. This intersection has attracted the attention of state lawmakers, who have put together a tentative idea to build an airport with high speed passenger rail transportation in and out of Jeffersonville. The major of this northwest Fayette County village sees this as an opportunity for the region and adds he is 100 percent in favor of the proposal.

