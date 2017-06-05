How Yellow Springs came to be a village
The village of Yellow Springs was named in honor of a spring which has been well-known for centuries. It is said that the Shawnee called it "cool as the morning air and with the golden tint of the setting sun."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Wed
|smitti
|31,991
|Looking for dogmeat
|Wed
|Whatnow
|3
|Trying to find this person
|Tue
|Tantor
|4
|Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Tantor
|4
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Darling girl
|68
|single or married ?
|Jun 5
|miss u at work
|1
|I hate gays
|Jun 4
|ubtoo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC