How Yellow Springs came to be a village

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

The village of Yellow Springs was named in honor of a spring which has been well-known for centuries. It is said that the Shawnee called it "cool as the morning air and with the golden tint of the setting sun."

