How to install an acrylic shower unit
Installing do-it-yourself acrylic shower walls can be easy as long as you select the right acrylic shower set. I've had it with ceramic tile in my shower.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|21 hr
|Cooter
|77
|he is greg fugate,bates or billy woods around ?...
|Thu
|4real
|2
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Prince
|31,998
|Cute Mexicans in Xenia?
|Thu
|Hey
|1
|I hate gays
|Wed
|Duhh
|6
|Man who died after breaking out police car wind... (Jul '11)
|Jun 20
|willbeatyoazzinpe...
|12
|Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s...
|Jun 20
|Tantor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC