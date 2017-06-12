Hamvention Reports Second-Largest Att...

Hamvention Reports Second-Largest Attendance Ever for 2017 Show

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: QST

That is the second-largest reported attendance in the history of the event. Hamvention attendance peaked in 1993 at 33,669, before the 1996 change in date from April to May while it was still being held at Hara Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr ThomasA 20,936
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) 13 hr TimeToAct 31,994
who and where is skunk Wed MarkHammond 3
J Witt Short Arms... Wed MarkHammond 2
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) Wed CallingBull 71
News Cundiff is Sidney job finalist (Nov '11) Jun 13 Shaquille Johnson 8
Do any of the Dayton strippers... Jun 12 Tantor 2
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 281,787,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC