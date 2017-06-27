Greene County poet writes new book, And Yet -
But the title of Xenia resident Rita Coleman's new poetry book could just as well be the mantra for her whole life. "Well, to me it's just like there's always something that's going to come up And yet, like, what's next?" As a wife, then a single mother - a newspaper reporter, then an English student - a teacher, a photographer and a poet - Coleman found that there was always something more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|5 hr
|Tmac
|96
|Phil Donahue's Visit (May '08)
|15 hr
|C Kersey
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Adult movie theaters (Sep '12)
|Mon
|Tantor
|14
|God Loves You
|Sun
|God owes me money
|3
|who and where is skunk
|Sun
|Smoke Em Up
|4
|I hate gays
|Sun
|One Womyn Riot
|7
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC