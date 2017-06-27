Greene County poet writes new book, And Yet

But the title of Xenia resident Rita Coleman's new poetry book could just as well be the mantra for her whole life. "Well, to me it's just like there's always something that's going to come up And yet, like, what's next?" As a wife, then a single mother - a newspaper reporter, then an English student - a teacher, a photographer and a poet - Coleman found that there was always something more.

