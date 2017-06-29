CSU volunteers paint for families

Xenia Daily Gazette Central State employees Stephanee Morton, Andrea Blake, Tiana Colbert, Karla Harper, and Rachael Colbert were among the 18 volunteers who painted apartment units at Greene County Housing Program June 23. XENIA - Volunteers from Central State University rolled up their sleeves to paint at the Greene County Housing Program during the United Way National Day of Action June 23. Two shifts of a total of 18 volunteers worked 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to repaint the walls of seven units at the apartment facility on 1080 E. Main Street. Greene County Housing Program provides assistance to families with serious housing needs.

