County prepping for water switch -

County prepping for water switch -

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Commissioners June 14 approved the final three resolutions needed to allow the county to proceed with the estimated $5-7 million project. The county - which supplies water to Cedarville, Wilberforce and Shawnee Hills - is constructing its own water line and connecting it to the North Beavercreek water system in an effort to save money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hate gays 4 hr Ligh loafers Harry 4
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) 5 hr john parise 31,995
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr bill 20,937
single or married ? 10 hr miss u at work 3
who and where is skunk Wed MarkHammond 3
J Witt Short Arms... Wed MarkHammond 2
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) Wed CallingBull 71
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,222 • Total comments across all topics: 281,801,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC