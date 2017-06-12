City seeking input on Carnegie Library -

City seeking input on Carnegie Library -

In partnership with volunteer group Xenia Carnegie Library Friends, Xenia officials will host the second of three planning meetings to discuss revitalization efforts for library, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 in the Xenia City Council Chambers, 107 E. Main St. The meeting will include a follow-up to the first public meeting held in the spring, and presents another opportunity for citizens - especially those who missed the first session - to get caught up and to be a part of efforts to bring the Xenia Carnegie Library back to life. The meeting will also include a short presentation by Mary Ellen Armentrout, author of the book "Carnegie Libraries of Ohio: Our Cultural Heritage."

