City seeking input on Carnegie Library

In partnership with volunteer group Xenia Carnegie Library Friends, Xenia officials will host the second of three planning meetings to discuss revitalization efforts for library, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 in the Xenia City Council Chambers, 107 E. Main St. The meeting will include a follow-up to the first public meeting held in the spring, and presents another opportunity for citizens - especially those who missed the first session - to get caught up and to be a part of efforts to bring the Xenia Carnegie Library back to life. The meeting will also include a short presentation by Mary Ellen Armentrout, author of the book "Carnegie Libraries of Ohio: Our Cultural Heritage."
