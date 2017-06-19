Cincinnati Bearcats Football Recruiting: 2018 Wide Receiver Targets Part Two
We are still waiting to see what the offense will look like in a Luke Fickell program, but we certainly know that there will need to be players to catch the ball. Yesterday we started taking a look at targets at wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bearcats ' 2018 recruiting class, and there's a lot of them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Down The Drive.
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|15 hr
|Cooter
|77
|he is greg fugate,bates or billy woods around ?...
|21 hr
|4real
|2
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Prince
|31,998
|Cute Mexicans in Xenia?
|Thu
|Hey
|1
|I hate gays
|Wed
|Duhh
|6
|Man who died after breaking out police car wind... (Jul '11)
|Jun 20
|willbeatyoazzinpe...
|12
|Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s...
|Jun 20
|Tantor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC