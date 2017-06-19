American Legion auxiliary
April 8, 1920 was the date selected to assemble a group of ladies who might be interested in forming an auxiliary for the American Legion Post 95. A temporary chairman, secretary and treasurer were appointed along with a committee to construct By-laws and a Constitution for the fledgling organization. It was agreed that the group would meet in one week at the Chamber of Commerce room for further planning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|30 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|37 min
|Soulmate
|76
|I hate gays
|19 hr
|Bisexual Bitch
|5
|Do any of the Dayton strippers...
|21 hr
|Dig Bick
|3
|Former swimming pool at Old River NCR park (Jul '10)
|Jun 16
|Bryan H
|8
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|john parise
|31,995
|single or married ?
|Jun 16
|miss u at work
|3
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC