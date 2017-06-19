American Legion auxiliary

April 8, 1920 was the date selected to assemble a group of ladies who might be interested in forming an auxiliary for the American Legion Post 95. A temporary chairman, secretary and treasurer were appointed along with a committee to construct By-laws and a Constitution for the fledgling organization. It was agreed that the group would meet in one week at the Chamber of Commerce room for further planning.

