Xenia to begin flushing hydrants - 8:00 am updated:

City of Xenia maintenance crews will flush city fire hydrants beginning Monday, May 1 in order to test the hydrants and clean the water mains. Hydrant flushing is typically done in May and October to avoid any inclement weather conditions and is intended to further keep citizens safe in case of fire emergencies.
