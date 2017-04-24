Xenia to begin flushing hydrants - 8:...

Xenia to begin flushing hydrants - 8:00 am updated:

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

City of Xenia maintenance crews will flush city fire hydrants beginning Monday, May 1 in order to test the hydrants and clean the water mains. Hydrant flushing is typically done in May and October to avoid any inclement weather conditions and is intended to further keep citizens safe in case of fire emergencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Truth 20,989
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) 21 hr citizen 31,985
Dayton's Best Pizza? Really!? (Nov '14) Sun Krajomg 16
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) Sat Darling girl 47
Leon harrison has been banned from fb Sat Waynedale Sucks 1
Armageddon Heaven! Fri The Duke Of Hazard 1
President Trump gives us hope for budget cuts. Apr 27 wormwood 7
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,691,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC