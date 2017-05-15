Xenia man arrested on drug charges - 10:33 am updated:
Muhammad I. Salahuddin, 31, was arrested April 21 as a result of on-going investigations by the Greene County Agencies for Combined Enforcement Task Force. A Greene County Grand Jury April 28 indicted Salahuddin on nine criminal charges related to the drug trafficking offenses.
