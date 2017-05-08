Xenia levy defeated -

Xenia levy defeated -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Daily Gazette Many Greene County voters found short lines or no lines at all at the polls May 2 for the special election. Xenia residents casted their ballots at local polling places including the Greene County Fairgrounds and Xenia Community Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr thorium 21,011
SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16) 19 hr Informant 28
who and where is skunk Sun Informant 2
Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16) Sun Informant 2
Dear Ron,... Sun Informant 4
Guess the law finally snatched up Leon's computer? Fri Waynedale Sucks 1
Dayton's Best Pizza? Really!? (Nov '14) May 5 Waynedale Sucks 21
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,648 • Total comments across all topics: 280,868,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC