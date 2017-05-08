XCS trying bond issue again -
After hearing nearly a dozen Xenia residents - including one student - implore them to not give up on passing a new-construction bond issue, members of the Xenia board of education did just that. By a 5-0 vote, the board Monday passed the final resolution necessary to place the 4.2 mill, 37 year bond issue on the ballot for the Aug. 8 special election.
