Splishina and splashina -
Xenia Daily Gazette The City of Xenia unveiled the Bennett Depot and Splash Pad at Xenia Station May 25. The depot is named for educator and civic and religious leader Richard W. Bennett. The splash pad is open 8 a.m. to dusk until the end of September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|31 min
|Boro parent
|31,989
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|Darling girl
|66
|single or married ?
|7 hr
|miss u at work
|1
|I hate gays
|19 hr
|ubtoo
|3
|Looking for jerrod lee shelton
|Sun
|JamesConway
|2
|Looking for dogmeat
|Sun
|Poophead
|2
|Trying to find this person
|Sun
|SingYong
|3
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC