Splishina and splashina -

Friday May 26 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Daily Gazette The City of Xenia unveiled the Bennett Depot and Splash Pad at Xenia Station May 25. The depot is named for educator and civic and religious leader Richard W. Bennett. The splash pad is open 8 a.m. to dusk until the end of September.

