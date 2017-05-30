Splash pad set to open

The City of Xenia will officially unveil and dedicate the Bennett Play Depot and Splash Pad at Xenia Station 2 p.m. Thursday, May 25. The Bennett Play Station - named for well-known African-American educator, and civic, community and religious leader Richard W. Bennett - and the Splash Pad at Xenia Station signal a new era in downtown Xenia's continued revitalization efforts to provide more quality-of-life amenities for children and families while also providing a highly visual and attractive gateway at one of Xenia's busy entrance corridors.

