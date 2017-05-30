Splash pad set to open -

Splash pad set to open -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

The City of Xenia will officially unveil and dedicate the Bennett Play Depot and Splash Pad at Xenia Station 2 p.m. Thursday, May 25. The Bennett Play Station - named for well-known African-American educator, and civic, community and religious leader Richard W. Bennett - and the Splash Pad at Xenia Station signal a new era in downtown Xenia's continued revitalization efforts to provide more quality-of-life amenities for children and families while also providing a highly visual and attractive gateway at one of Xenia's busy entrance corridors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
God Loves You 16 hr smile 1
Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16) 21 hr Smokersstink 3
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) Thu NMT 31,987
Perry should be fired Wed nervecenter 6 1
Adult movie theaters (Sep '12) Wed Hdhd 12
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) May 30 Darling girl 62
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Recession
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,768 • Total comments across all topics: 281,460,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC