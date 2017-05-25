Michigan State Recruiting: Spartans m...

Michigan State Recruiting: Spartans make cut for 3-star WR Meechi Harris

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Spartan Avenue

Yet another 2018 Michigan State target has revealed his list of top schools and the Spartans have made the cut once again. Three-star receiver Meechi Harris from Xenia, Ohio, put the Spartans on his short list this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spartan Avenue.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Army Vet 21,044
Adult movie theaters (Sep '12) 6 hr Kitty katt 10
Leon harrison has been banned from fb Tue Smokersstink 7
Former swimming pool at Old River NCR park (Jul '10) Tue Gary Gueltig 7
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) May 21 Truth to Power 31,985
Who is Tyler isaac May 20 Original 1
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) May 20 Soulmate 58
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,269,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC