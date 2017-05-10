HamventionA Promoting Use of Off-Site Parking Areas
HamventionA General Chairman Ron Cramer, KD8ENJ, is suggesting that visitors to the May 19-21 event at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia, Ohio, use off-site parking in order to avoid traffic problems. Hamvention will offer free on-site and off-site parking during the event.
