Hamvention Organizers "Counting Down ...

Hamvention Organizers "Counting Down the Hours," Anticipating up to 35,000 Visitors

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: QST

"We're counting down the hours," Kalter told DX Engineering's Tim Duffy, K3LR, in a May 2 video , produced by DX Engineering. The theme for Hamvention 2017 is "Same friends, new home."

Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15) 42 min Jobseeker 104
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,997
I'm not fussin' or a cussin'...... (Oct '14) Wed Informant 5
Dear Ron,... Wed Ron Rollins 3
Leon harrison has been banned from fb Tue Smokersstink 2
Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s... Tue Tantor 1
Dayton's Best Pizza? Really!? (Nov '14) Tue Tantor 20
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,460 • Total comments across all topics: 280,768,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC