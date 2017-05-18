Hamvention huge for county -

For three days, "hams" from around the world - approximately 30,000 of them - will visit the Greene County Fairgrounds for Hamvention. "Hamvention is huge for [our county]," Greene County Commissioner Alan Anderson said of the event that will be held Friday-Sunday, May 19-21.

