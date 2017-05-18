Hamvention huge for county -
For three days, "hams" from around the world - approximately 30,000 of them - will visit the Greene County Fairgrounds for Hamvention. "Hamvention is huge for [our county]," Greene County Commissioner Alan Anderson said of the event that will be held Friday-Sunday, May 19-21.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Adam
|21,032
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Thu
|Tish63
|55
|Leon harrison has been banned from fb
|Thu
|Tantor
|4
|howdy
|Wed
|Smokersstink
|7
|Stop watching 7 news
|May 14
|Big B
|7
|GRAB YOUR WALLET NEW Info
|May 13
|One Womyn Riot
|9
|What do you know about Steve Slaven?
|May 12
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC