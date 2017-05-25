Hams impressed with new home -

Hams impressed with new home -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Ham radio enthusiast Wendy Peitzer is no stranger to Dayton Hamvention, having attended amateur radio's biggest event many times at the Hara complex in Dayton. Not knowing what to expect, she and her contingent arrived at the Greene County Fairgrounds - Hamvention's new home after being at Hara for 52 years - early May 19 to beat the opening-day crowd and check out the new digs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,050
Adult movie theaters (Sep '12) Thu Kitty katt 10
Leon harrison has been banned from fb Tue Smokersstink 7
Former swimming pool at Old River NCR park (Jul '10) May 23 Gary Gueltig 7
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) May 21 Truth to Power 31,985
Who is Tyler isaac May 20 Original 1
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) May 20 Soulmate 58
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,842 • Total comments across all topics: 281,294,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC