Ham radio an outlet for vets -
Greene County News Jim Simpson, a Xenia hammer got his amateur radio license before he earned his high school diploma. The airwaves have since led him into several employment opportunities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former swimming pool at Old River NCR park (Jul '10)
|8 hr
|Gary Gueltig
|7
|Leon harrison has been banned from fb
|12 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Truth to Power
|31,985
|Who is Tyler isaac
|May 20
|Original
|1
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|May 20
|Soulmate
|58
|howdy
|May 17
|Smokersstink
|7
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC