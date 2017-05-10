Driving to Hamvention? Take a 2-Meter Radio Along; Car Pool, if Possible
Hamvention A organizers say those planning to drive to Hamvention 2017 at its new location at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia, Ohio, should take alongn a 2-meter radio and be ready to use it, in order to make their arrival safer and easier. Gary Mullins, K8UW - chair of the Talk-In Committee for Hamvention 2017 - anticipates that the new location will generate the need for more information by those who have never been to the Fairgrounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop watching 7 news
|11 hr
|Big B
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|NLDM
|21,025
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Sat
|Imnotfallingforit
|49
|GRAB YOUR WALLET NEW Info
|Sat
|One Womyn Riot
|9
|What do you know about Steve Slaven?
|Fri
|Curious
|1
|Ellis family
|May 8
|Rayne10
|1
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|May 7
|Informant
|28
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC