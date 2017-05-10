Driving to Hamvention? Take a 2-Meter Radio Along; Car Pool, if Possible

Hamvention A organizers say those planning to drive to Hamvention 2017 at its new location at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia, Ohio, should take alongn a 2-meter radio and be ready to use it, in order to make their arrival safer and easier. Gary Mullins, K8UW - chair of the Talk-In Committee for Hamvention 2017 - anticipates that the new location will generate the need for more information by those who have never been to the Fairgrounds.

