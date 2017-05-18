Dayton Hamvention Update - Friday
Ham traffic jams were the order of the day as the 2017 Hamvention opened at Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia, Ohio this morning. Convention-goers eager to experience Hamvention's new venue waited in traffic for up to 2 hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.
Comments
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|45 min
|Soulmate
|56
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Adam
|21,032
|Leon harrison has been banned from fb
|Thu
|Tantor
|4
|howdy
|Wed
|Smokersstink
|7
|Stop watching 7 news
|May 14
|Big B
|7
|GRAB YOUR WALLET NEW Info
|May 13
|One Womyn Riot
|9
|What do you know about Steve Slaven?
|May 12
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC