Bridges of Hope chosen for Simon Kenton -
Bridges of Hope won the right to negotiate ownership of the vacant Simon Kenton Elementary School building during a special session of Xenia City Council April 27. In a 3-2 vote with two abstentions, council went against the staff recommendation and awarded the right to the faith-based group over the staff-favored Community Action Partnership based in Dayton. 4 the Kids, LLC also submitted a formal proposal to the city.
