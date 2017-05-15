Aerospace grant to impact 22,000 stud...

Aerospace grant to impact 22,000 students -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Beavercreek City Schools Superintendent Paul Otten announced at the Greene County Legislative Breakfast May 5 that a nearly $1 million Straight A Grant will impact all 22,000 students in Greene County. The $984,000 grant will be geared toward engineering and aerospace career development and instruction for students throughout the districts in grades pre-K through twelve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Xenia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr actorvet 21,024
Stop watching 7 news Sun Big B 7
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) Sat Imnotfallingforit 49
GRAB YOUR WALLET NEW Info Sat One Womyn Riot 9
What do you know about Steve Slaven? Fri Curious 1
Ellis family May 8 Rayne10 1
SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16) May 7 Informant 28
See all Xenia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Xenia Forum Now

Xenia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Xenia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Xenia, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,354 • Total comments across all topics: 281,035,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC