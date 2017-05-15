Aerospace grant to impact 22,000 students -
Beavercreek City Schools Superintendent Paul Otten announced at the Greene County Legislative Breakfast May 5 that a nearly $1 million Straight A Grant will impact all 22,000 students in Greene County. The $984,000 grant will be geared toward engineering and aerospace career development and instruction for students throughout the districts in grades pre-K through twelve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Xenia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|actorvet
|21,024
|Stop watching 7 news
|Sun
|Big B
|7
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Sat
|Imnotfallingforit
|49
|GRAB YOUR WALLET NEW Info
|Sat
|One Womyn Riot
|9
|What do you know about Steve Slaven?
|Fri
|Curious
|1
|Ellis family
|May 8
|Rayne10
|1
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|May 7
|Informant
|28
Find what you want!
Search Xenia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC