Xenia 911 center honoring telecommunicators

The week is set aside to honor the men and women who work in public safety telecommunications and serve Greene County communities 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year to help, more often than not, during the most challenging circumstances in a citizen's life. To honor them, the Xenia Greene Central Communications Center hosted a number of activities for the dispatchers to participate in during the week-long celebration to show appreciation for their service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.