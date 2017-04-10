Xenia 911 center honoring telecommunicators -
The week is set aside to honor the men and women who work in public safety telecommunications and serve Greene County communities 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year to help, more often than not, during the most challenging circumstances in a citizen's life. To honor them, the Xenia Greene Central Communications Center hosted a number of activities for the dispatchers to participate in during the week-long celebration to show appreciation for their service.
